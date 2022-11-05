Paul Ince makes Reading FC claim following Preston North End defeat

Reading manager Paul Ince believes a draw would have been a fair result against Preston North End last night, speaking after their 2-1 defeat to his side’s media team.

The hosts were arguably the favourites going into yesterday’s clash at the Select Car Leasing Stadium, with Paul Ince’s side performing extremely well at home on most occasions so far this season.

However, both sides performed poorly in the first half and the home team failed to improve during the early stages of the second half either, something they were punished for as Ched Evans headed the Lilywhites in front.

They were handed a lifeline around the 70th-minute mark when Andy Yiadom was taken down by Robbie Brady, with Lucas Joao converting from the spot to level the game and swing the momentum in favour of the hosts.

The Berkshire outfit performed reasonably brightly for a short period after that – but they were caught out once again less than ten minutes after equalising with Evans grabbing his second of the game to seal the three points.

Although his side didn’t perform to their potential on the night, Reading boss Ince believes his team didn’t deserve to lose as he spoke after the game.

He said: “But then we make a couple of mistakes, we didn’t go with runners, and you’re 2-1 down.

“I think a draw would have been a fair result, but they’ve come away with three points. That’s not acceptable.

“I know we’re tired, but they looked fresh, hungry, like they wanted to win the game. And we looked tired as a team.”

The Verdict:

Unfortunately, the hosts deserved absolutely nothing on the night.

Firstly, Ince has to take some of the responsibility for putting out the wrong starting lineup because there were many players out there who could have benefitted from a rest last night.

Nesta Guinness-Walker should have come in for Baba Rahman from the start, Amadou Mbengue was harshly dropped, Mamadou Loum should have been hooked at half-time and Tom McIntyre should have been taken off before the second goal.

The front two clearly wasn’t working either and that was clear on Tuesday, so why Ince stuck with Yakou Meite and Andy Carroll up top is a mystery, especially with Lucas Joao and Shane Long on the bench.

The players also need to be accountable for their performance, with Loum and McIntyre clearly not up to scratch against Ryan Lowe’s men.

Preston may not have been superb on the night – but they were far more effective than the Royals who weren’t good enough both defensively and in the final third.