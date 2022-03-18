Paul Ince makes promising Reading FC relegation claim ahead of Blackburn Rovers clash

Interim Reading boss Paul Ince has said his side’s result against Bournemouth has given belief to their fans that they can stay in the Championship.

Tom Ince’s late goal earned the Royals a draw down on the south coast on Tuesday night, leaving Reading two points clear of Barnsley and the drop zone.

Speaking ahead of the Royals clash with Blackburn Rovers tomorrow, Paul Ince says the Reading fans will be right behind them.

“We’ll be back in front of our home fans and they’ll be behind us,” Ince said via the Reading club website.

“The kind of result against Bournemouth gives them belief that we can stay in this league and we need to be all together on this.

“We can’t have any negativity – it is a team effort, and they’re part of our team. Hopefully on Saturday it’ll be rocking; if we perform the way we did on Tuesday we will get them onside.”

Their opponents this weekend, Blackburn, also find themselves in a position where they need points – albeit at the opposite end of the table.

Looking ahead to the match, Ince explained it would be a tough game against Tony Mowbray’s side, but that Reading know what they have to do in order to take points.

Quiz: Have these 22 ex-Reading players retired or not?

1 of 22 Charlie Adam Yes No

“It’ll be a tough game. Blackburn are going for the play-offs and they won again on Tuesday. We know how tough it is. But there’s a long way to go – and if we can keep performing like we did against Bournemouth then we’ll be happy,” Ince explained.

“We’ve got to keep doing it, and we’ve got to keep going.

“It’s been disappointing losing the games that we’ve had and the manner in which we lost them. But Tuesday was a good day – we picked up a point, and if we can pick up three points against Blackburn, then that’s a good turnover.

“So fingers crossed that’s what we’re going to do.

“We know where we’re at, what we’ve got to do, and what it takes.”

Reading vs Blackburn is set for a 3pm kick-off tomorrow afternoon.

The Verdict

What once seemed a comfortable gap for Reading between themselves and Barnsley is now down to just two points ahead of this weekend’s fixtures.

Reading’s draw with AFC Bournemouth was obviously a good result, but if they are going to remain in the Championship, it really is wins they need going forward.

Paul Ince, though, still only has one win to his name as interim boss.

With their next fixture after the international break being Barnsley away, it looks set to be a crucial few weeks for the Royals ahead of the season run in.