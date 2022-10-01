Paul Ince makes managerial admission on Reading FC job

Reading manager Paul Ince has admitted he probably wouldn’t have accepted the job if he was offered it permanently straight away, speaking to the Daily Mail.

The 54-year-old took caretaker charge of the club back in February following the departure of Veljko Paunovic – and it previously looked as though he was only going to be in charge for a very limited amount of time.

However, he was given the time to take the Royals through to the end of the 2021/22 campaign – and though he suffered mixed results during those few months at the helm – they managed to get enough points on the board to remain afloat in the Championship.

Quiz: Did Reading FC win, draw or lose the last time they played at these 18 stadiums?

1 of 18 1. Pride Park (Derby) Win Draw Lose

With that, he was appointed permanent boss in the summer and was tasked with rebuilding the side following the departure of several first-teamers, something the former England international and Head of Football Operations Mark Bowen were able to do successfully.

They currently sit in third place going into this round of second-tier fixtures – and will be desperate to continue their good season with a victory over Huddersfield Town this afternoon.

However, he may not have been in the hot seat at all if he was offered the permanent role by owner Dai Yongge straight after Paunovic’s departure.

He said: “It’s funny, because if they’d asked me at the start to be a permanent manager, I would have probably said no.

“Eight lovely, stress-free years then all of a sudden everyone has an opinion on you, ‘Don’t do this, do this, you’re rubbish, put him on, get him off’.

“Why would you put yourself back into the pressure cooker?”

The Verdict:

You wouldn’t have blamed Ince for rejecting the job – because it was a massive task to try and guide the Royals to safety when you consider how bad last season was for them.

Not only did they lose to Kidderminster Harriers in the FA Cup, but they also suffered a 7-0 home defeat against Fulham and there was real unhappiness in the fanbase about how the club was being managed.

Some would argue that all was needed was a fresh voice following Paunovic’s departure – but the problems listed just goes to show how much had to be done to lift morale.

A few players managed to improve their performance levels when Ince took charge during the latter stages of the campaign, most notably Danny Drinkwater who was a real asset around that time despite enduring a mixed spell at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

It remains to be seen whether the 54-year-old is the right manager for the Berkshire side for the long term – but he certainly deserves credit for his work thus far considering the adversity the Royals face in their quest to stay up once more.