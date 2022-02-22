Paul Ince makes key Reading FC admission on Birmingham City tie

Reading interim manager Paul Ince has admitted not a lot will change from the Veljko Paunovic era tonight as they take on Birmingham City at the Select Car Leasing Stadium, speaking in an interview with the club’s media team.

Paunovic departed the club on Saturday evening after a desperately poor run of form, winning just five points from a possible 30 from their 10 league games in 2022 so far and conceding 28 goals in the process as they continue to struggle defensively.

They may have managed to keep a clean sheet against Peterborough United last week – but that was mainly due to the Cambridgeshire outfit’s inability to take their chances as they had multiple opportunities to open the scoring at the Weston Homes Stadium.

With Tom McIntyre back and performing well in their 3-2 victory against Preston North End, playing his part in ensuring the Royals held on to their lead, many supporters of the second-tier side will be hoping for a much-improved defensive display after some bright attacking spells in the first half at Deepdale.

And in the limited training sessions Ince has had with the senior squad, he will have had a limited chance to put his ideas across as a fresh voice at Bearwood.

However, in his first interview since arriving as interim boss, he sent a firm warning to tonight’s home supporters with some expecting a new manager bounce.

He said: “As I said, we haven’t done a lot of work. Not a lot is going to change from what happened on Saturday but it’s going to be a tough game.

“They went to Stoke on Saturday and got a 2-2 draw, Stoke are one of the teams who are supposed to be going for play-off promotion.

“So they’re a good team and we know how they play, they know how we play.”

The Verdict:

The Royals will just be hoping the injection of a fresh voice in the dressing room will be enough to carry them through this game – because the 54-year-old won’t have had much time to prepare his troops ahead of this game.

And there is a chance that it will be enough because the atmosphere in the fanbase had worsened so much under Paunovic and that was felt last Wednesday when some supporters surrounded the team bus after the Peterborough game.

With a fresh start, that will give the hosts the breathing space to make errors without being under pressure from the crowd straight away and this can only help in their quest to play well.

A fast start from the Berkshire side wouldn’t be majorly surprising this evening with a new man at the helm – but whether they can sustain it throughout the entire 90 minutes will determine if they can get anything from this match or not.

The Blues have been bright recently though, so this certainly won’t be an easy game despite the hosts potentially seeing this match as a winnable one.