Paul Ince makes honest Reading FC admission on Chelsea loan player Cesare Casadei

Reading boss Paul Ince has admitted that he wishes loanee Cesare Casadei was at the club permanently, speaking to Reading Today after yesterday’s 3-1 victory over Blackpool.

The Italian has endured a mixed start to life at the Select Car Leasing Stadium, failing to make a huge impact on his debut against Watford and not being used against the likes of Sunderland, Rotherham United and Cardiff City but starting against Mick McCarthy’s Seasiders yesterday.

Making much more of an impact this weekend, he was hailed for his performance by many, with the 20-year-old adapting well to senior football and showing why he should be regularly involved for the Royals.

Taking a risk by starting a midfield three of Jeff Hendrick, Casadei and Tom Ince, this paid dividends with the Berkshire outfit showing more attacking intent than they did against the likes of the Black Cats and the Bluebirds.

However, it’s currently unclear whether Casadei will start next week as the Berkshire outfit prepare to head to Teesside to face high-flyers Middlesbrough, with Tyrese Fornah and Mamadou Loum available as more defensive options in the middle of the park.

Despite the options Ince has at his disposal though, the former England international has admitted that he would have liked to have kept hold of the 20-year-old for the long term.

He said: “I was pleased with Ches (Casadei). When you come from Italy the tempo of football is a lot different to Championship football.

“He’s had a couple of weeks of training to get into that tempo and you saw he was getting there.

“I wish he was our player, but he’s got to go back to Chelsea. He did really well and will get better.”

The Verdict:

The 20-year-old has shown promising signs and although he didn’t exactly shine against the Hornets on his debut, there were still some promising moments from him and you feel he will only get better with more training under his belt.

With the Royals playing direct for much of the season, the Italian could help to change their style and get the ball on the floor more, something that should help Ince to satisfy the club’s supporters.

The fanbase doesn’t exactly expect their side to pop the ball about like Swansea City do and many wouldn’t want them to – but hitting it long to Andy Carroll has been an overused tactic this season.

With this in mind, they need to mix things up a bit and they certainly have the ability to do so, with Casadei, Hendrick and Ince able to make the Royals a more aesthetically-pleasing side to watch.

They can also utilise their wide players with the likes of Femi Azeez, Nesta Guinness-Walker, Junior Hoilett and Yakou Meite all able to be a threat there, with the latter proving his worth against the Seasiders on the right-hand side.