Paul Ince makes honest admission ahead of Reading’s game v Burnley

Reading have had a better season than many would have expected so far this season and their position in eighth currently is miles away from where they ended last season just above the relegation zone.

This weekend the Royals face the team currently at the top of the table in Burnley which will be a tough game not least because Vincent Kompany’s side are now unbeaten in 15 games.

Paul Ince will be eager for his side to go out and put in a solid display but he is under no illusions about the challenge they face as he told RDG Today: “They’re a good side, play a lot of possession based football and have only lost one all season.

“We’ve been here before when we went to Bournemouth last season and we weren’t expected to get anything and we did.

“In the Championship everything seems to be on the day, who can be the best on the day and that’s why results have been so weird.

“It’s our toughest game probably all season but we will go there full of confidence.”

Despite the size of the challenge they face against the Clarets, Paul Ince is not going into it preparing for a poor result as he said: “We have to be patient. Hopefully they have an off day and we have a very good day.

“We’re not expected to win so there’s no pressure on us. We can relax and try and play our football.”

The Verdict:

As Ince says, this will no doubt be Reading’s biggest challenge of the season so far making it a big game at the top end of the table.

However, as the boss also says, results in this league are never guaranteed with teams having to work hard for every result they get.

What’s more, there is no pressure on Reading as it is the opposition who are expected to win the game which gives the Royals a good chance to go into the game and play the way they want to.