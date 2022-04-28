Paul Ince makes bold claim regarding his future at Reading FC

Paul Ince has silenced his doubters to keep Reading up in the Championship this season.

The former Blackburn Rovers manager had been out of the game for almost a decade before returning to take on the challenge at the Select Car Leasing Stadium this season and has enhanced his managerial reputation as a result.

The Royals are heading towards rougher waters in the 2022/23 campaign, but if they can weather that storm as well, the light could be at the end of the tunnel for the club to return to its former glory.

Ince explained how far Reading can go and his stance on being in the job next season when he appeared on The Official EFL Podcast.

He said: “I’ve always said that if I was to go back into management it’d need to be a project.

“Looking at my managerial career, it’s been okay to be fair, but I got despondent with it.

“I’ve always said, if I go back into it, it’d have to be a project, I can’t keep doing one years and then losing the job, so I’ll sit down with the owners and see where they want to go with it.

“We know next year is going to be tough because of the embargo, but if we can stay in this league next year, then obviously start spending a few quid on a team that can hopefully get into the Premier League.

“But that’s my opinion, I’ll sit down with the CEO and see where we’ll go.

“But it’s a wonderful club, wonderful fans, the training ground is amazing, structurally it’s perfect, it’s geared to go into the Premier League.

“It’s just that things don’t happen straight away and we know how tough the Championship is, we know how hard it is to get out of there.

“There’s a long, long way to go for Reading as far as getting there, but if there’s a project in place, then hopefully we’ll get there soon.”

Project clearly being the buzzword in what Ince is looking for as a manager, patience is rarely shown in the EFL these days and especially not in a division as frantic as the Championship, but the potential is definitely there with Reading, if they can avoid relegation next season.

The Verdict

Phil Cadden, of The Sun, reported yesterday that Carlos Carvalhal could be an option for the Royals with his contract ending at Braga this summer.

The Portuguese manager has had impressive stints with Sheffield Wednesday and Swansea City in the past, and with his track record he would be potentially a less risky appointment than that of Ince.

Although the latter’s passion is clear to see in his comments, there is an acceptance at most levels of the club that next season would be a successful one if they can maintain their second tier status.

With the atmosphere he has already created in the dressing room and around the club, it is hard to justify why Ince does not deserve a crack at the job next season.