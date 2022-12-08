Paul Ince makes bold claim on Burnley-linked Coventry City star Viktor Gyokeres

Reading manager Paul Ince believes Coventry City striker Viktor Gyokeres is one of the best strikers in England, speaking to the Royals’ media team ahead of this weekend’s clash with the attacker.

The 24-year-old has been on fire for the Sky Blues again this season, recording nine goals in 19 league appearances despite the fact creative midfielder Callum O’Hare was ruled out of the early stages of the campaign with an injury setback.

He established himself as one of the division’s best strikers last season though with his 17 league goals and five assists showing why manager Mark Robins was right to sign him permanently from Brighton and Hove Albion.

His progress hasn’t gone unnoticed, with Burnley recently being linked with a move for him as Vincent Kompany potentially prepares to deal with the possible departure of loanee Halil Dervisoglu and find long-term successors for the experienced Jay Rodriguez and Ashley Barnes.

It’s currently unclear whether he will be sold though with businessman Doug King stating his unwillingness to cash in on the Sky Blues’ key stars if he completes his takeover of the club.

Even at Coventry though, who aren’t guaranteed to be in the Premier League next season, Ince believes the forward is already one of the best in his position in England.

He said: “I think they’ve got one of the best strikers in England, and I’m including the Premier League in that, with Viktor Gyokeres, then they’ve got Hamer and Allen in there, as well as O’Hare.

“So they’ve got some really good attacking players.”

The Verdict:

He’s certainly a big talent and is probably ready to make the step up to the Premier League considering how much of a force he’s been in the second tier for the Sky Blues this term.

His contributions have been enormous for Robins’ side and this is why the Sky Blues will surely be desperate to hold on to him beyond the January window regardless of who owns them.

In their current form, they are on course to be in the promotion mix later on in the season but it’s vital they hold on to the likes of him, Callum O’Hare and Gus Hamer if they want to remain at the top end of the division.

Although others have contributed to the cause, those three are probably their most important and Gyokeres has been particularly important recently because of Matt Godden and Tyler Walker’s injury setbacks.

Godden can be prolific on his day – but hasn’t played has never played more than 40 league games in a season and has only been hitting the 20s for the Sky Blues in recent campaigns – so they can’t rely on him.