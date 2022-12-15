Paul Ince makes Birmingham City claim as he details Reading similarities

Reading manager Paul Ince believes there’s not a huge difference between Birmingham City and his side going into this clash, speaking to the Royals’ media team ahead of tomorrow night.

The Royals will be looking to secure their third consecutive league win following victories against Hull City and Coventry, with their victory against the latter being seen as a very impressive result by many considering the recent form of Mark Robins’ side.

Although they had to ride their luck at times, Amadou Mbengue’s performance proved to be the difference in the end as he helped to keep the Sky Blues at bay at one end and scored the winner at the other.

Birmingham, on the other hand, will be extremely frustrated following their 0-0 away draw against relegation battlers Blackpool at the weekend with the Midlands outfit deserving to take three points back to St Andrew’s considering the chances they had.

However, they have the home advantage tomorrow evening against the Berkshire outfit and may fancy their chances of winning all three points because of this.

But Ince believes there may not be too much to separate the sides – and identified the two clubs’ ownership problems as a similarity they have with the hosts’ takeover deal collapsing this month.

The former England international said: “They’re a good side. Any side with the likes of Troy Deeney in there, Tahith Chong as well, Hannibal giving them loads of legs… there’s probably not a lot between our teams.

“They’ve also had their problems off the pitch, so they’re similar in that way to how we are.”

The Verdict:

There probably isn’t that much to separate the two sides because they are both in much higher positions than many people had expected them to be in before the season started.

Appointing Eustace just weeks before the season started, it looked as though they were going to endure a tough start to the season but they have done well to this point and don’t look set to be in the relegation mix this term.

The Royals, meanwhile, have managed to come out on top in many tight games and that could be crucial in their quest to remain afloat again, though their transfer restrictions may prevent them from bringing in fresh faces next month.

That would be a blow considering they would benefit from having another attacking midfielder at their disposal – but getting Amadou Mbengue and Andy Carroll tied down to new deals will be just as important.

In terms of their off-field problems, Ince’s side seem to be heading in the right direction but it’s currently unclear what will happen next at St Andrew’s following Maxi Lopez and Paul Richardson’s exit.