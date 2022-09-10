Paul Ince makes admission about Reading FC’s summer links with Southampton player

Reading manager Paul Ince has revealed just how close the club came to signing Southampton forward Theo Walcott during the summer transfer window.

Ince was hoping to bolster his side’s attacking department with just Lucas Joao, Shane Long and Yakou Meite his only recognised forwards.

With Meite injured and Joao’s injury record being suspect, Reading were needing an additional forward to provide more firepower and experience as they look to continue their impressive start to the season.

Ex-England International Theo Walcott was one of the names that had reportedly been touted as an option on deadline day with Ince hoping to have thrashed out a deal towards the end of the summer window.

Speaking to Berkshire Live, Ince said: “We were close to getting a deal for Theo Walcott. I spoke to him and we had a good conversation, but he had a year left [on his contract] at Southampton and we couldn’t make the figures work.

“It is disappointing because the boy wanted to come. So now it’s a case of who’s out there on a free, but we do have Yakou Meite coming back which will help.”

With Ince lacking options after George Puscas’s departure to Serie B side Genoa, he expects to add more free agents to his squad.

The Verdict

It certainly would have been a coup if Reading would have landed Walcott.

His ability is there for everyone to see but his experience in this side would have been a massive asset for Reading as they look to avoid dicing with relegation after an incredibly difficult summer as a result of a transfer embargo.

But, Reading have added well and have built a solid squad from free transfers and loans which has given Ince a solid foundation for a positive season.