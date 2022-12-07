Paul Ince issues prediction on key reason behind Naby Sarr’s injury woes at Reading FC

Reading boss Paul Ince believes Naby Sarr’s lack of pre-season training is a key reason behind the calf injury that has kept him out of action for the vast majority of his time at the Select Car Leasing Stadium so far, speaking to the Reading Chronicle.

The Royals had agreed a deal with the central defender during the latter stages of July – but were prevented from getting this agreement over the line because it would have breached the restrictions of the business plan agreed between the club and the EFL.

However, he still spent time training with the Berkshire outfit for several weeks before this move was finally sanctioned during the latter stages of August.

Considering he hadn’t been training with a club for much of July though, with the defender being a free agent at that point following his departure from Huddersfield Town, it was a slight surprise when he was given the opportunity to start just a day after he was unveiled as the Royals’ 10th signing of the summer window.

However, he put in a decent shift against Millwall on his debut, defending well and even managing to get himself on the scoresheet in a 1-0 win before starting again just days later away at Sheffield United.

He was forced off at half-time against the Blades though and hasn’t been in action since – injuring one calf and then suffering a setback with the other one.

This has been massively frustrating for Ince, who said: “When you start bringing in players late, they miss out on a pre-season and even though they’re training with us, it’s not really a pre-season.

“They miss out on so much groundwork, to have a base to go into the Championship. I think that was the case with Naby [Sarr].”

The Verdict:

Considering he trained for a few weeks prior to officially joining, Ince was right to start him against Millwall because he probably had just enough time at Bearwood to get himself in shape.

To play him for 90 minutes though was probably a bad idea and it certainly wasn’t a great idea to start him again at Bramall Lane – because that placed huge demands on the defender.

Having Andy Yiadom in central defence, Nesta-Guinness-Walker on the left and Junior Hoilett on the right may have been a better option if Ince wanted to have Tom McIntyre in central midfield.

McIntyre should have been in at left centre-back though with Tyrese Fornah potentially coming in for Sarr, allowing the Nottingham Forest loanee to take up a starting spot in the middle of the park alongside Mamadou Loum.

The Royals’ boss should learn from that mistake, although he can’t be fully blamed for the Berkshire side’s injury woes this term because this has been an issue for at least a couple of years now.

And it’s a concern – because they need to keep their key men fit to give themselves the best chance of survival.