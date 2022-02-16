Paul Ince issues his verdict on Chris Wilder’s Middlesbrough

Former Middlesbrough player Paul Ince has praised Chris Wilder’s impact since arriving at the club.

Ince admitted he enjoyed “three wonderful years” during his time with the club.

The 54-year old claimed Wilder has brought a brilliant style of football to Boro and that he would like to see them promoted into the Premier League for next season.

“I had three wonderful years at Middlesbrough. I know Steve Gibson very well and he’s put so much money into the club. It’d be great to see them go up,” said Ince, via Genting Casino.

“The style of football is amazing – Chris Wilder’s got them firing, playing entertaining football.

“There are probably 10 teams that could get into the playoffs. This is the time where teams have got to start putting runs together, then when you get in the playoffs it’s a lottery.”

Quiz: Can you name which club Middlesbrough signed these 25 non-British players from?

1 of 25 Who did Middlesbrough sign Andraz Sporar on loan from last year? Brighton & Hove Albion Crystal Palace Sporting Lisbon FC Porto

Wilder joined the club at the start of November and has overseen a rise through the table and into the play-off places.

He has also seen the side progress through to the FA Cup Fifth Round after securing wins over Mansfield Town and Manchester United.

Middlesbrough won their most recent game to move to sixth place in the table.

Wilder’s men hammered Derby County 4-1 at the Riverside.

Up next for Boro is a trip to Bristol City on February 19.

The Verdict

Wilder knows what it takes to earn promotion to the Premier League, having done so with Sheffield United.

He has brought back a feel-good factor to the Riverside since his appointment. The style of football is a huge improvement over his predecessor Neil Warnock.

The players are really behind him, too. There is a sense of camaraderie at Boro as they chase a top six finish.

Their FA Cup performances have also shown that they can handle one-off ties which will stand to them quite well if they do make the play-offs.