Paul Ince issues fresh verdict on taking on Reading FC job permanently

Reading interim manager Paul Ince has hinted that he would be open to taking on his current role on a longer-term basis, speaking to BBC journalist Lewis Coombes.

The 54-year-old first arrived at the Select Car Leasing Stadium last month following the sacking of Veljko Paunovic, coming in on a joint interim basis with academy boss Michael Gilkes.

Despite this, it’s been ex-international Ince that has taken the lead role alongside assistant Alex Rae, enduring a mixed spell in Berkshire so far with his side suffering heavy defeats against Blackpool and Nottingham Forest but managing to come out on top against Birmingham City and Blackburn Rovers.

Also managing to take a point away from automatic promotion favourites AFC Bournemouth, he is doing enough to keep the Royals afloat in the division as things stand with his men currently sitting five points above Barnsley going into this weekend’s clash against the Tykes.

He was only expected to take charge of the second-tier side until the relegation battlers found a permanent successor for Paunovic, with some expecting an appointment to have already been made by now.

However, Ince still remains at the helm and may even be in Berkshire beyond the end of this season with the 54-year-old open to discussions regarding a contract extension.

He said: “Ultimately, my job here was to come here and try to keep this team up which is a tough task in itself.

“But if I achieve that, then we’ll sit down and we’ll go from there.

“The owner wants to be successful.

“Whether the club stays up or goes down, it will still be a conversation we will have because it’s a fantastic place to be.”

The Verdict:

It’s probably a decision owner Dai Yongge needs to weigh up in the summer because whether he can keep the Royals afloat in the division or not is what he will be judged on, with the club nowhere near safe yet.

There’s no doubting that the ex-England man has brought in better game management, managing to see out a lead against Blackburn and staying in the game at Bournemouth against the odds.

His side are also not afraid to put a foot in under his stewardship and have shown real battling qualities – but there are a couple of decisions that have been made by the interim boss that have baffled the supporters.

One main issue they have is based on his use of substitutions, criticising not just the timing of these changes during games but also the personnel being dragged off early in favour of others who have remained on the pitch.

And at this stage, his potential permanent appointment would cause real anger from sections of the fanbase who are already unhappy with matters off the field and this is why no talks should be taking place yet regarding a possible extension.