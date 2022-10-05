Paul Ince issues encouraging update on key Reading FC figure after Norwich City clash

Reading manager Paul Ince has revealed that Andy Yiadom has an outside chance of being available for the club’s clash with Queens Park Rangers on Friday.

Yiadom suffered a calf injury during the Royals’ 3-1 victory over Huddersfield Town last weekend and was not included in the match-day squad for yesterday’s meeting with Norwich City.

In the absence of Yiadom, Sam Hutchinson featured in the heart of defence last night alongside Tom Holmes and Tom McIntyre.

Norwich opened the scoring at the Select Car Leasing Stadium in the 50th minute of this fixture as Grant Hanley fired an effort into the top corner.

Jeff Hendrick levelled proceedings for Reading by producing a fine effort to beat Canaries goalkeeper Tim Krul from the edge of the box.

The visitors went close to scoring what would have been a winning goal in the closing stages of this fixture as Andrew Omobamidele headed wide from Danel Sinani’s corner.

Following this fixture, Ince shared an encouraging update on Yiadom.

Speaking to Berkshire Live about the defender, the Royals boss said: “He might, at a push, be okay for QPR.

“If not, it’ll be against West Brom next week.”

The Verdict

This is unquestionably a boost for Reading as they would have been fearing the worst after Yiadom sustained this particular issue last weekend.

Given that Ince will not want to rush Yiadom back into action, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if the defender has to wait until October 15th to make his return.

A key member of Reading’s squad, the 30-year-old has produced a number of assured performances for the club in the Championship this season.

Deployed as a right-back and as a centre-back by Ince, Yiadom has started 11 league games for the Royals.

Currently averaging 2.2 tackles and 1.5 clearances per match at this level (as per WhoScored), the defender will be confident in his ability to deliver the goods for Reading again when he is fit enough to feature.

