Paul Ince issues encouraging Reading transfer update as they target double deal

Reading boss Paul Ince is hopeful that Mamadou Loum and Naby Sarr will join the club in the coming days.

It has been another tough summer for the Royals, with off-field issues once again restricting what they can do in the market, even if many new signings have been made.

Nevertheless, more is required ahead of the new campaign and Ince gave a positive update as he spoke about a potential double deal to Berkshire Live.

“I hope something will happen this week because it’s been tough. “Hopefully we can get Loum in this week. He’s 6ft 3in – a monster – and has played for FC Porto, played at the Nou Camp and Bernabeu so he can’t be a bad player. He’ll love it here – if we get him.

“To get him and Sarr in means we’ll look a lot stronger. It’s 46 games and we have to be a powerful side – like Luton last season. We lacked that at times last season but we are where we are, be positive and push forwards.”

Reading begin their campaign against Blackpool next weekend.

What club did Reading FC sign each of these 29 players from?

1 of 29 Jimmy Kebe Lens Auxerre Nantes Nancy

The verdict

This is a real boost for Reading as they clearly are lacking both numbers and quality in the squad, something which Loum and Sarr would address.

Clearly, by the fact Ince is naming them, he is very confident deals will be sorted and it would certainly help to get them done by the Blackpool fixture.

It’s also intriguing to see him talk about the physicality and strength they will bring, as it’s an area the boss obviously feels Reading have struggled with since his appointment.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.