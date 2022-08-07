Paul Ince highlights key aspect of Reading performance in Cardiff City victory

Paul Ince has revealed his pleasure with the spirit and fight that his Reading side showed in victory over Cardiff City.

The win was the Royals’ first of the new Championship season, to get the club on the board following last week’s loss to Blackpool. Goals from the returning debutant Shane Long and Tom Ince secured a comeback victory at the Madejski Stadium.

The Reading boss believed it was a thoroughly deserved three points for his team, but has claimed there are still small issues in the side’s performance that will need to be ironed out in order to improve.

In particular, the small fouls that the team kept giving away frustrated the manager, but he was pleased to see his side create so many chances throughout the game.

That the team carried their good first half performance into the second period was also highlighted as a positive step for the squad.

“It was thoroughly earned. It was an extension of how we performed in the second half against Blackpool – we took it into today’s game,” said Ince to the club’s media, as quoted by The Tilehurst Stand.

“We were by far the better team and created chances… but we didn’t make it easy for ourselves. We gave away silly fouls – I’ve spoken to the team about that – and from that we conceded a goal. But the one thing about this team: they respond.

“They’ve got a togetherness and spirit to keep going. I was disappointed to come in at 1-1 at half-time – we were finding our groove. But I asked the lads: ‘can we have a continuation of this?’ – in football, no two halves are the same. We started well, went on the front foot, and got the winning goal.

Reading return to action midweek with the return of the League Cup, as Ince’s side face Stevenage at home on August 9.

The Royals also face a trip away to Rotherham United on August 13.

The Verdict

It was a satisfying victory for Reading, especially seeing the goal scoring return of Long to the team.

The Irishman is one of many high profile additions to the team this summer, and Ince will be hoping this is just the beginning of a successful return to the club.

Getting points on the board will now ease some pressure off the team going into a busy week of football.

If Reading can keep up these performances then an obvious positive step forward will have been taken compared to 12 months ago.