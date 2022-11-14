Paul Ince expresses wish on Reading FC first-teamer’s future amid uncertain future

Reading manager Paul Ince has expressed his wish to keep Andy Carroll at the Select Car Leasing Stadium until the end of the 2022/23 campaign, speaking to the Reading Chronicle.

The former England international signed with the Royals in mid-September as Ince looked to strengthen his front line – but his contract in Berkshire is set to expire in January after signing a short-term deal.

Although the experienced forward has made a mixed start to his second spell at the club, he’s definitely a player the Royals will either want to keep hold of or replace considering they operate with two up top.

Lucas Joao, Shane Long, Yakou Meite and Femi Azeez are available as other options – but all have had fitness concerns in recent years and the latter has rarely been available for the Royals over the past 12 months.

Still, the Championship outfit will be pleased about their depth in this department considering the restrictions they have been forced to operate within.

These restrictions mean they have a very limited amount of power in tying players down to deals with the club needing to stay within a certain wage budget – and manager Ince believes Carroll’s agent will have a huge influence on whether the forward extends his deal in Berkshire or not.

He said: “We have to wait until January.

“It won’t be my decision; it will be the agents’ decision (on whether Carroll extends his deal).

“At the moment we’ve got him, at this club things can change but let’s enjoy today.”

The Verdict:

Although he has had off days, he can be a real asset at this level when he plays to his potential and is utilised in the correct way so the Royals should certainly be looking to offer him an extended deal.

He’s managed to stay injury free too which is remarkable considering his fitness record during his career – so he deserves to be rewarded for that and his contributions to the cause so far.

His ability in the air won the Berkshire side the game on Saturday and although he enjoyed a slice of luck in the process with Ryan Longman guiding the ball into his own net, the ex-England international should be praised for his part in the winner.

With the Royals already using up five loan spots, they won’t be able to include a sixth in their matchday squad so it would be difficult to see them bringing in an adequate replacement for Carroll if he left.

The club will be forced to abide by their EFL business plan for the remainder of the campaign, so they won’t be able to spend a transfer fee to recruit another forward, potentially forcing one of Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan, Jahmari Clarke or Nahum Melvin-Lambert to step up.