Paul Ince explains why Reading duo were absent from enthralling Swansea City draw

Reading played out an extremely entertaining 4-4 draw against Swansea City yesterday afternoon.

The Royals, who found themselves 4-1 down with half an hour left to play, showed tremendous spirit and togetherness to get back to level terms.

It was a result that played its part in relegating Derby County to League One, with this combining with the Rams’ 1-0 defeat to QPR to confirm that they will be playing their football in England’s third-tier next time out.

Two notable Reading absentees from yesterday’s fixture was Ovie Ejaria and Tom Holmes, with Paul Ince providing an update to Berkshire Live as to why they did not feature in the squad: “Ejaria is injured.

“He did his thigh on Friday at Sheffield United on Friday and didn’t feel right to train.

“Holmes has got a bad fever. He didn’t look well at all. He has been outstanding for me so to miss him [against Swansea] was a big blow – and Ejaria too.

“Holmes wasn’t right but he should be back for Hull, that’s for sure.”

The verdict

Reading have been dealt lots of injury blows throughout this campaign, however, they have proven – especially in more recent weeks – that they are able to cope.

Ejaria is a player who provides real attacking threat and creativity in a Royals shirt, and whilst he has not consistently shown his quality over the course of this season, he is still someone who can change a game.

Holmes has been mightily impressive in Reading colours this season and has emerged as one of the first names on the Royals team-sheet as a result.

The good news is that neither player has picked up anything long-term, with the young duo being players that draw excitement from Reading fans.