Paul Ince discusses Reading flexibility ahead of crucial Barnsley six-pointer

Interim Reading boss Paul Ince has discussed his defensive options ahead of the Royals’ crucial relegation clash with Barnsley this weekend.

After two positive results in their last two, with a draw away at AFC Bournemouth and a home win over Blackburn Rovers, there could be temptation to keep things the same in terms of the line-up this weekend.

However, Ince says with the return of Scott Dann, the Royals have some flexibility in their system.

“There’s always an option of changing things, whether we go three at the back or keep it as it is,” Ince explained, via BerkshireLive.

“The lads have done so well the past two games we don’t want to change anything but sometimes, you have to.

“But, at least we know we have that luxury of going three at the back if we need to with Scott Dann.”

Dann had missed most of January and all of February with a hamstring injury, but has been integrated back into the squad in recent weeks.

Ince says he was firmly in his plans to feature against Blackburn Rovers last time out, before a fantastic performance at AFC Bournemouth left him unable to drop anyone from the back-line.

“He missed the Bournemouth game because he just came back from injury,” Ince said.

“My plan was for him to play against Blackburn but due to the performance, he didn’t get back into the side.

“That’s what you want – competition and if players play well, they stay in the side.

“Dann is aware of that. He is a top, top pro and I’m sure he’ll be needed in the upcoming games.”

The Verdict

Reading have had some great results in their last two outings – giving them a real chance of survival in the Championship this season if they can get a positive result this weekend.

Saturday’s clash against Barnsley is a classic relegation six-pointer, and if either side can get a win, it’ll be a massive boost for their survival hopes.

With the return of Scott Dann in recent weeks, Paul Ince clearly has flexibility at the back, and it remains to be seen what line-up he deploys for the fixture.

Whether Dann starts or not, his presence means Ince can always change things mid-match if things are not quite going to plan.