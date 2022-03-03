Paul Ince delivers Reading injury update ahead of Millwall clash

Interim Reading Boss Paul Ince has delivered an injury update ahead of Reading’s home match against Millwall on Saturday, with Tom Holmes set to be ready for the match.

The 21-year-old defender suffered an injury ahead of The Royals trip to Blackpool last weekend, but Ince is hoping he will be fit for Saturday.

“He should be ready, fingers crossed,” Ince said via Reading Chronicle.

“He did the injury in the warm-up against Birmingham. He got through the game but he suffered a grade two (tear) in his glutes.

“He could be Millwall, he could be Forest. We’ll see where we are.”

Holmes has been a mainstay in the Reading defence this season, making 24 Championship appearances so far.

Elsewhere, Scott Dann (hamstring) could also make a return to the squad on Saturday, with Ince explaining the defender is ‘probably’ a week away after the blackpool defeat.

“He started training.” Ince told Reading Chronicle.

“I think he’s probably a week away. So that’s encouraging.”

There is less positive news for Reading elsewhere on the injury front.

January goalkeeper recruit Karl Hein (finger) is set to be out for at least another 3-5 weeks, or longer if surgery is required.

“I think he’s took the ligament off his bone in his thumb.” Ince explained.

“They’re talking 4-6 weeks if he doesn’t need surgery and two months if he does.”

Longer term absentees Dejan Tetek (hamstring), Baba Rahman (hamstring), Felipe Araruna (knee) and Femi Azeez (ankle) remain sidelined.

The Verdict

Reading are having a tough season and they aren’t having much luck with injuries at present.

The Royals have a decent gap between themselves and the relegation zone as it stands, but injuries to several first team players aren’t going to help their cause to remain in the Championship.

The potential returns of Tom Holmes and Scott Dann are positives though, ahead of another important match at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.