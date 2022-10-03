Paul Ince delivers defiant Reading message ahead of Norwich City test

Reading boss Paul Ince insists his side have nothing to fear when they host fellow high-flyers Norwich City tomorrow night.

The Royals have been the surprise package of the Championship so far this season, with many having tipped the Berkshire outfit for relegation before a ball was kicked but they currently sit third in the table.

It’s a different story with the Canaries, who were expected to be in the mix for promotion and Dean Smith’s men are second and unbeaten in eight.

So, they represent a real challenge for Reading but Ince told the club’s media that there needs to be a belief within the group that they can get the win.

“If we play like we did in the first half against Huddersfield then we’ll put the game to bed, as at home we have nothing to fear, we don’t fear anybody. But we allowed them to take control of the game in the second half on Saturday and that is something we can’t do on Tuesday.

“Norwich aren’t invincible so if we play like we know we can who knows what can happen, but we go into the game with confidence.”

The verdict

This is the right attitude from Ince as his Reading side are sitting just two points behind the Canaries and they’ve been very good this season.

Therefore, you would expect the whole squad are very confident, particularly as they’re at home where they’ve been impressive.

Of course, as Ince acknowledges, Norwich are a good side but Smith’s men will be wary of Reading and it promises to be an interesting clash.

