Paul Ince delivers brutally honest verdict after Reading’s defeat to Birmingham City

Reading boss Paul Ince slammed his side for the way they defended in their 3-2 defeat to Birmingham City on Friday night.

The Royals got off to the worst possible start, as Troy Deeney put the hosts ahead within two minutes, before he doubled their lead from the spot midway through the first half.

The game was effectively over by the 36th minute, as some inexplicable defending allowed Tahith Chong through and he finished well.

And, speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Ince didn’t pull any punches as he hit out at his side for the basic mistakes they made.

“You look at them and think you want to get a foothold in the game at a tough place on a Friday night. It was an accumulation of errors and that cost us. It was horrendous to be fair. It’s not like Birmingham did anything different.

“We were the better team footballing wise but you know what we get them. You can’t give teams 3-0 leads. I don’t care who you are, you can’t do it. It’s not like they cut us apart, we gave them three goals. We made individual mistakes you can’t make.”

The verdict

This was a hugely frustrating night for Reading because, as Ince says, they weren’t actually that bad in terms of the overall play and creating chances.

However, the defending was schoolboy at times and that’s why they left the West Midlands with nothing and they can’t complain about the result given how poor those errors were.

To be fair to Ince, he hasn’t tried to hide that here and he will no doubt be demanding a response when they take on Swansea after Christmas.

