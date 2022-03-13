Paul Ince comments on controversial decision made in Nottingham Forest drubbing

Reading FC interim manager Paul Ince has defended his decision to leave Yakou Meite on the pitch against Nottingham Forest for the duration of the match at the City Ground – despite supporters claims that the Ivorian should have been withdrawn.

Meite has been a regular scorer of goals for the Royals since 2018-19 and in the last three full seasons he has hit double figures in the league in each campaign.

Disaster struck for the forward though in June 2021 in the off-season as Meite ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL), which required surgery and a lengthy recovery process.

Meite made his long-awaited return back in February but for the most part has been utilised as an impact substitute – however Ince decided to start him against Forest in the 4-0 defeat on Saturday afternoon and did not withdraw him.

That is despite Ince himself stating that the 26-year-old wasn’t ready for a full 90 minutes just yet, so his decision to leave Meite on the field was a puzzling one – however it’s one he has been quick to defend.

“It’s tough, and everyone has to understand, you’re governed by sports scientists and physios. He’s been out for eight or nine months,” Ince said, per BerkshireLive.

“Yes, he played because (Lucas) Joao had Covid and couldn’t start the game and when they were on together, it wasn’t the same.

“I’m glad he’s got his 90 minutes and he’ll be better for it. At times in the first half I thought he looked very good, ran the channels and looked strong.

“But you’ve got to manage him. It’s hands to the pumps, so let’s just all crack on and get on with it.”

The Verdict

Ince’s decision to leave Meite on the pitch is one that Reading fans – a lot of them anyway on social media – do not agree with.

Young Jahmari Clarke, who has already made an impact in the Championship this season, could have replaced the Ivorian but it was not to be for the 18-year-old.

It does seem a strange decision to make when it was stated in the week that Meite was simply not ready for the minutes that he ended up receiving, so it’s no surprise that criticism has come.

Ince won’t want to fall foul of the Reading supporters too much as he wasn’t the favoured choice to replace Veljko Paunovic as it is, and the string of losses in a row as well as his decision regarding Meite will only anger fans further.