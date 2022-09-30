Paul Ince casts doubt on Reading FC deal for 30-year-old as major barrier emerges

Reading manager Paul Ince has conceded they are unlikely to recruit free-agent centre-back Michael Hector anytime soon, speaking to RDG.Today in his pre-match press conference.

The 30-year-old had been training with the Royals and even took part in a behind-closed-doors friendly, with the Berkshire outfit seemingly looking to improve their central defence further.

This comes as no real surprise with Liam Moore and Scott Dann out for the foreseeable future – and Naby Sarr has also suffered a setback in his quest to return to full fitness following the end of the international break.

These injuries leave them with just Tom Holmes, Tom McIntyre and Sam Hutchinson as orthodox centre-back options at this stage, though they do also have Andy Yiadom and Amadou Mbengue who can fill in there as well.

With this, the Reading Chronicle reported earlier this week that they were keen to strike a deal with Hector to bring him back to the Select Car Leasing Stadium, with the player keen on a return too.

However, Ince was pessimistic about the chances of securing a deal for the Jamaican’s services when asked about the chances of getting a deal for the experienced defender over the line at some point.

He said: “We had Michael (Hector) come in last week.

“He played in the friendly with Brentford and did a bit of training. We’ll see where we go with that.

“Mark Bowen will speak with Hector’s dad who is his agent and we’ll see what happens. But I think that’s it now and we will go with what we’ve got.”

The Verdict:

This comes as no real surprise considering the fact the Royals are reportedly at their 25-man limit, meaning someone else will have to leave before they can bring in further additions.

That’s a real shame – because they could benefit from two more additions to their squad – with a central defender and an attacking midfielder likely to have been useful to their cause to provide competition.

Hector would have been an excellent addition as a player who still has at least two or three more years to give at this level – and has the Premier League experience under his belt to be a real asset in Berkshire.

Considering Moore’s absence, Mbengue being inexperienced and the fact Yiadom is arguably better suited to being a wing-back, he would have had a great chance of being one of the first names on the teamsheet.

However, he would’ve had to compete with Tom Holmes for a starting spot and it would have been interesting to see who came out on top in that tussle for a place in the first 11, with Hector’s experience potentially putting him above the fellow Reading academy graduate in the pecking order.