Paul Ince addresses potential Reading FC free agent signings

Paul Ince has revealed that he may strengthen his Reading squad with free agents if the right ones become available – but nothing has appeared just yet that has caught his eye.

Ince’s life as Royals caretaker boss got off to the perfect start with a 2-1 victory over Birmingham City at the Select Car Leasing Stadium, however it was a different story when his side headed to former club Blackpool last weekend.

Reading were downed 4-1 by the Seasiders, despite taking the lead through Lucas Joao, and it was a result that perhaps signalled the need for a fresh face or two to be signed before the cut-off date for free agents to join comes about.

Quiz: Have these 22 ex-Reading players retired or not?

1 of 22 Charlie Adam Yes No

The Royals are especially short in defence, with midfielder Andy Rinomhota having to play at right-back and there were no senior defenders on the bench at Bloomfield Road.

Per the Reading Chronicle live blog (March 3, 1:46pm), Ince hasn’t ruled out the possibility of adding to the playing squad in the next few weeks, however it would have to be someone of exceptional quality.

“It’s tough, it’s really tough,” Ince said.

“You’re looking at players on a free who haven’t played 8 to 9 months.

“This might be a case of this is what we got.

“If something jumps out to us then that’s the case but nothing has jumped out at us.”

The Verdict

Reading are definitely in need of some reinforcements, but the free agents market looks very thin right now.

So there may not be anyone out there who can actually help the struggling Championship side out right now when it’s all said and done.

In the final third, Ince’s side look fine and they should be able to cope for the rest of the season – especially with Yakou Meite now back.

However you have to worry about them from a defensive standpoint with little depth there – especially when they’re still leaking goals on a regular basis.