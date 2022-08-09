Paul Hurst reacts as Grimsby Town secure transfer deal for Championship player

Grimsby Town signed Aribim Pepple on a deal from Luton for the season and boss Paul Hurst has told the club’s official website that he is happy to get the player as he has ‘the attributes’ that Town want in a signing.

With the club now back in the EFL, the Mariners will want to ensure they stay in League Two and even push on towards promotion.

It means the side have needed to recruit well this summer to ensure they have a squad capable of doing the business in the fourth tier. Now, the latest transfer for the club will see Pepple join the team on a loan until the end of the season.

He hasn’t played yet in England despite being with Luton, with the Hatters likely to not give him much time in the team this season now the player has been signed for them. It means Pepple has now had to go out on loan to get the minutes he wants.

However, the player does have experience of first-team football but it came as a young teen in Canada. He played for the Calgary Foothills and the striker bagged three goals despite his age. He then went on to Cavalry and played 13 times before a move to Getafe. Again, the player didn’t manage to feature and went back to Cavalry, playing in another seven games – bagging six goals.

Impressing in Canada, he was then signed up by Luton and with the player unable to get minutes this season, he has been loaned straight to Paul Hust’s side for the season – and the boss is clearly happy to sign the player.

Speaking to the club’s official website, he said: “Part of it is a little bit unknown! At the same time, we have done as much research into the lad himself as we always would. Luton have obviously felt that it was worth taking a bit of a gamble, but with the attributes that he has and that he has shown in Men’s football, you can see that he is not a young 19-year-old in terms of physically. He is well developed, he will, of course, get stronger but he has got the attributes that we’ve looked for and he gives us something different in that forward area than we currently have.

“I felt that it was worth taking that risk as such, but also we are getting a player that is keen to impress, he is very humble but he is also very hungry to do well and hopefully he can show that and show his abilities in the Grimsby Town shirt.”

The Verdict

Having signed a deal with Luton, Pepple may be talented but is unlikely to get much gametime with Luton this season whilst they look for a Championship promotion.

However, the player does look like he could be solid in the future and that means he could do with some gametime this campaign. With Grimsby and Paul Hurst having signed him on loan for the season, it means Nathan Jones can now see how the forward does in England.

Looking at the player’s record in Canada, you would think he can bag plenty of goals for Town this season. With six goals in seven games for Cavalry, he had an average of 1.28 goals per game in that league – and for a teen, that is a superb record and it’s no wonder the Hatters wanted to sign him.

Now, the player will have the chance to do the same in League Two – and if he can, he could be thrown straight into the Luton team from the next season.