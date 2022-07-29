Paul Hurst confirms interesting Grimsby Town developments

Grimsby Town boss Paul Hurst is preparing for a campaign back in League Two but ahead of the opening weekend, the manager may have something off the field to think about.

That’s because the club have opened talks with their current boss over a new and extended contract with them – and the manager has confirmed to Grimsby Live that whilst a new deal hasn’t been penned, there have been ‘discussions’ already about a fresh deal.

Grimsby spent the last campaign back in the National League but having only spent a season there, they managed to seal fifth place and a win in the play-offs to get back into League Two.

Prior to the promotion, the club had been in the fourth tier of English football for five seasons but had never really broken into the top of the League Two table, with their highest spot being 14th.

Now that the club are back in the division though, Hurst will want to lead his side much further up the fourth tier table – and he may get the chance to do so, with the club now seemingly ready to offer him a fresh contract.

Paul Hurst’s contract is currently only running until the end of the current season and if he impresses with Grimsby in League Two – and the club don’t get relegated back down to the National League – he could be a manager wanted by clubs elsewhere. To ensure that the manager remains with Grimsby, they are now ready to offer him a fresh contract.

However, speaking to Grimsby Live, he has confirmed that there is no pen on paper yet but that there have been discussions over a contract. The manager said about the potential deal with the club: “We’ve had a brief chat but at the minute it’s nothing more than that.

“As I said I’m under contract so there is no issues on that side, in a way I think everyone has had a lot on with the quick turn around as there’s lot to concentrate on. I promise you its not at the forefront of anyone’s mind.”

The Verdict

Grimsby Town boss Paul Hurst has done well with the club and it’s no surprise to see the side trying to get him to agree a new contract.

He has a 43% win rate with the team and has helped get them back into the fourth tier as well – and if he can push on and keep them in the league and also potentially take them towards a promotion, he will be good value as a boss and they’ll be desperate for him to sign a new deal with them.

Having also managed the likes of Scunthorpe and Ipswich, he has plenty of EFL management experience. He knows what it takes to get a team playing well in the Football League and considering the funds and the squad that Grimsby have, he has done well with them too.

Now then, the club want to keep Hurst at the club – and will be looking forward to seeing how he manages the side in League Two.