Although Blackpool and Port Vale are in different divisions at present, they do have one big thing in common.

Indeed, they are both on the lookout for fresh permanent managers, having recently relieved their now former bosses.

Championship side Blackpool, for example, parted ways with experienced boss Mick McCarthy earlier this month, placing Stephen Dobbie in charge temporarily until the end of the season.

A Blackpool FC club statement on April 8th read: "Blackpool Football Club can confirm Mick McCarthy and Terry Connor have both left the Club by mutual consent."

"With results on the pitch not improving in recent weeks, the decision has been agreed by both parties that a change is needed."

Port Vale, meanwhile, more recently, after a torrid run of form in League One, decided the time was right to part ways with Darrell Clarke.

A Valiants statement read earlier this week: "Port Vale Football Club has parted company with manager Darrell Clarke following Saturday’s League One defeat at Lincoln City."

"Darrell deserves the utmost respect and appreciation from all at Port Vale for his contribution to the club’s progress since he was appointed in February 2021.

"However, performances and results have been below expectations since the turn of the year, with just two wins in our 18 League One fixtures since New Year’s Day and an alarming trend in performances in recent weeks."

As well as both needing a new boss, it appears both sides are going for the same manager potentially, too.

Indeed, that's the case according to Football Insider, who report that the Championship and League One clubs are considering Grimsby Town boss Paul Hurst for their open vacancies.

With that news reported on Thursday, below, we've checked out the latest updates on the matter.

What is the latest on Paul Hurst to Blackpool or Port Vale?

With the campaign still ongoing, Paul Hurst was, naturally, speaking to the media ahead of his Grimsby side's League Two clash with Tranmere.

With the rumours circulating, he was bound to be asked about them, but his response will not be good news to anyone who hoped his appointment was imminent.

Indeed, he re-affirmed his commitment to Grimsby, stating on BBC Radio Humberside, via GrimsbyLive: "I got sent [the report] yesterday, and I thought it was a bit of a joke, to be honest."

"I think people some people get a bit carried away and I don't think there is anything to say about it.

"Both jobs are open and I know many other managers that have been linked, it's just part and parcel of the job.

"Hopefully, what it does suggest is that Grimsby Town have had a decent season. I want us to do better, but as I've said many times, things have changed here and as long as I feel that things are progressing, then [I'm happy at the club]."

With Hurst making those comments, it does not seem as though he is the man set to be appointed at either Bloomfield Road or Vale Park.