Carlisle United's club captain Paul Huntington has revealed what he wants his future to look like as he and his teammates have their relegation back to League Two confirmed.

The Cumbrian's 2-0 defeat to Northampton Town on Saturday sealed their fate as they became the second EFL team to be relegated this season, following on from Rotherham United, whose destiny was confirmed the night before.

It was always going to be a big step-up for Carlisle. They were operating on a small budget in League Two, let alone their current one, and a lack of quality in the team was evident fairly quickly.

One of the players that was expected to be a big part of the campaign was the veteran that is Huntington. The central defender spent most of his playing career in the Championship before returning home at the start of last season. He captained the squad in the latter parts of their promotion push in the 2022/23 campaign, and was named club captain over the summer.

Injuries hampered him at the start of the season, but he has been available for most of 2024. The 36-year-old has said that it has been a tough season for him, but that he still sees his future being with his hometown club, despite his contract being up at the end of the season.

Paul Huntington wants to stay with Carlisle United

Huntington has said that he wants to be part of the Carlisle team that rebuilds its reputation with the club's fans, and one that builds towards an eventual return to the third tier. He added that this team needs to get rid of its "losing mentality," but that it won't be a simple task.

"It’s certainly not going to be a quick fix," said the 36-year-old, via the News & Star. "I’d imagine there will be a lot of changes, both ins and outs, from the playing side. We haven’t had those discussions yet. [But] we quickly need to change a losing mentality to the one we had last year, which was getting used to winning games.

"We need to change the mentality, and that has to start now, not next season – you have to show you want to be part of the long-term vision, which is all very positive, but we need to give something back to ourselves and supporters because it’s been a pretty tough watch this season. You hope down the line we can be in a better place."

The captain reflected on his own personal struggles this season, and said: "It’s been hard watching, at times frustrating, gut-wrenching at times. Everyone wants to play, no matter your age or who you are. Myself – I’ve got more hunger than ever to hopefully be given an opportunity to be here next year. I want to be here. I feel as though I show that every day in training that I care, and want to be part of the club going forward.

"Those conversations need to be had, but the message now, as it has been for the last few weeks, is that we need to give something back to the supporters and each other and put some pride in the shirt. It’s now about showing you want to be involved in it and hopefully we can have a much more positive season, albeit in a lesser division, now it’s been confirmed."

Paul Huntington's Carlisle United future could be out of his hands

The lack of use of Huntington by the manager, Paul Simpson, has been a baffling one for many fans. His experience and nous was a large contributing factor to the Blues' success last season, and yet he has largely been omitted even when available. Decent performances in recent games that he has featured in have made people more curious as to why his game time has been slashed.

A comparison of Paul Huntigton's 2022/23 and 2023/24 league playing time 2022/23 2023/24 Appearances 40 17 Starts 39 17 Minutes per game 86 84 Stats taken from Sofascore - correct as of April 8th

Even though the former Preston North End man wants to stay with Carlisle, the decision about whether he will have the chance to comes down to the club. He is at the behest of Simpson and the rest of the higher-ups at Brunton Park, and the chances that he has been given this season may be a reflection of what could be coming down the line for the 36-year-old.