Paul Heckingbottom’s verdict on Morgan Gibbs-White and Ben Davies’ Sheffield United future emerges

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom is confident that Morgan Gibbs-White and Ben Davies will both remain at Bramall Lane until the end of the season, according to The Star.

21-year-old Gibbs-White has been an instrumental figure for the Blades so far this term, proving to be the link between midfield and attack and recording nine goal contributions in 16 league matches, an exceptional tally he looks set to build on as a key player for new boss Paul Heckingbottom.

With rising Covid cases and the England youth international impressing in South Yorkshire, there were concerns about parent club Wolverhampton Wanderers potentially recalling him with Bruno Lage’s side scoring just 13 times in 14 league matches this season.

Quiz: What club do these 20 ex-Sheffield United strikers play for now?

1 of 20 What club does Ched Evans play for now? Salford City Fleetwood Town Preston North End Blackpool

Liverpool loanee Davies is another player that potentially looked set to be recalled, with West Ham United reported to be interested in his signature along with AFC Bournemouth centre-back Lloyd Kelly, Queens Park Rangers’ Rob Dickie and Middlesbrough’s Dael Fry as the Hammers look to replace the injured Angelo Ogbonna in defence.

The 26-year-old has been a key cog in United’s defence recently, missing their recent victory against Fulham but forming an effective back three partnership with Chris Basham and John Egan, proving to be the vital third central defender in a system the Blades look much more comfortable in.

His possible departure would leave the second-tier side with a clear lack of options in this area, but their boss is confident of keeping both him and Gibbs-White at Bramall Lane, with the Sheffield Star’s James Shield reporting: “Heckingbottom is understood to be confident that Davies and Gibbs-White, arguably his most influential player, will remain in situ.”

The Verdict:

This would be great news if both were to stay at the club, because they have been key this term and would no doubt be crucial in the play-offs if they were to force their way into the top six.

A lot has been said about Gibbs-White and rightly so, because he has been a revelation since his arrival and has compensated majorly for misfiring forwards as he made an instant and noticeable impact.

But Davies’ importance must not be understated either. His presence has enabled Heckingbottom to start his tenure utilising a back three – and they have been much better since the international break after this system switch.

Jack Robinson may be able to come in and do a job at centre-back, but their lack of options in this position with Jack O’Connell remaining out for the foreseeable future would make the departure of the Liverpool loanee a real blow to their cause.

If one of both are recalled, it’s imperative they act quickly to bring the right replacements in because that could end up being the difference between a top-six spot and a midtable finish at the end of the season.