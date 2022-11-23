Paul Heckingbottom’s strategy to retain key Sheffield United player emerges ahead of January transfer window

Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom will use the Blades’ promising results this season to argue to the board that it makes no sense to cash in on Iliman Ndiaye in January as they look to seal promotion, according to The Star.

The Blades are currently sitting in second place and are in a good position to push on and secure a return to the Premier League at the second time of asking – but as they will know from last season – promotion isn’t inevitable.

In their quest to remain in the top two, they will be hoping to hold on to the likes of Sander Berge and Ndiaye, two players that could be key between the end of the World Cup break and the climax of the campaign.

Berge is believed to be relaxed about the prospect of staying put at Bramall Lane for the remainder of the season and with his recent injury problems, he may not be the subject of too much interest anyway.

Ndiaye, meanwhile, has been one of the first names on the teamsheet for his side this season, recording nine goals in 21 league appearances and that could make him hard to retain beyond January.

But Heckingbottom seemingly has a plan to keep hold of the Senegal international – and is prepared to argue that he should stay put to give the Blades the best chance of sealing a top-tier return.

The Verdict:

Considering his contract expires in 2024, it may make sense to cash in on him now because his valuation will end up being limited in the next summer window if he fails to put pen to paper on a new deal, with other sides knowing that they may be able to pick him up for free in they wait.

This is why striking fresh terms with the 22-year-old will be crucial – and they desperately need to do it before the January window opens to maximise his price tag and potentially force interested sides out of the race for his services.

Unfortunately, the World Cup may get in the way of negotiations and this will be frustrating for the Blades because by the time he returns, they may have less than a month to try and get an agreement over the line.

From a business perspective, a sale in January would ensure the Blades don’t lose him for free, but they would be losing a massive asset if he did leave and there are no guarantees that money generated by his sale would be reinvested.

And from the coaching staff’s point of view, it would cause huge disruption if he departed so you can understand why United’s boss will be desperate to keep him.