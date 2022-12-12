Paul Heckingbottom’s stance on Sheffield United player emerges amid uncertain future

Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom is keen to keep Billy Sharp at the club and believes the veteran striker would be keen to stay put at Bramall Lane, speaking to the Yorkshire Post.

The Blades’ captain had failed to get himself on the scoresheet before their victory over Huddersfield Town at the weekend – but his early finish against the Terriers secured what could be a vital three points at the end of the season as they look to get themselves back to the Premier League.

Although he’s probably likely to stay with his current club beyond the January window, it’s currently unclear whether he will be offered a new contract by United considering the attacking options Heckingbottom has at his disposal, with the 36-year-old’s deal expiring at the end of this term.

Not only will Rhian Brewster be an asset when he’s back – but United’s boss is keen to keep Oli McBurnie too, with Iliman Ndiaye able to play up top, Daniel Jebbison likely to be a key first-teamer at some point and Will Osulu shining out on loan at Derby County.

With these options and potential additions in the next couple of windows, he could potentially be pushed out of the matchday squad at some point despite how much of an asset he’s been to the South Yorkshire side in the past.

But Heckingbottom is keen to see him stay put.

The 45-year-old said: “I want him to play on. We all know how ruthless it is but with what he thinks of this place I’m sure he’d like to stay.”

The Verdict:

It was pretty straightforward for the Blades to renew his deal last time considering they just had to trigger an extension – but it’s unclear what stance the player will take.

Will he decide to hang up his boots and go out at a high level? You could understand why he would want to do that rather than fall down the English football pyramid like some other players have during the latter stages of their careers.

Or will he decide to remain with United for another season to see if he can still cut it at his current level? There are no guarantees that his current side will remain in the Championship and that could potentially influence his decision in terms of whether to stay or not.

If they are promoted at the end of the season, he may feel as though he’s completed his assignment of getting his club back to the top level and could potentially retire because of this.

There’s also the fact that he’s likely to win less game time in the top flight than he would in the second tier, making him a less important player on the pitch. He could still be integral in the dressing room though.