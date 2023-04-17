Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom is keen to retain both Tommy Doyle and James McAtee beyond the end of this season, speaking candidly to The Star.

The Blades have richly benefitted from the Manchester City duo this term, with Doyle proving to be an excellent asset at Bramall Lane following his loan spell at Cardiff City last term, recording four goals and six assists in 33 competitive appearances.

McAtee has also proved to be a real asset in the final third, even though it did take him some time to become accustomed to life in South Yorkshire after impressing for City's academy.

The big dilemma

If the Blades are promoted at the end of this term, that will mean they can't tie up loan moves for both players because both ply their trade for Man City.

With this in mind, they will need to recruit at least one of these players on a permanent basis if they want to bring both back to Bramall Lane, but it's unclear whether Pep Guardiola's side will be willing to see one of them leave on a longer-term basis.

It also remains to be seen whether the Blades will be able to afford it and what the players' stances are on a potential permanent switch - because both may still be dreaming about the possibility of becoming first-team regulars at the Etihad Stadium.

Heckingbottom has seen both players thrive at Bramall Lane this season, with both recording some vital goalscoring contributions for the club in their quest to secure a return to the Premier League at the second time of asking.

And it's clear he wants to keep hold of both of them beyond the end of this term, telling The Star: "Those types of players, James and Tommy, are the type we want to help us grow.

"Not just players but good people. There’s talent and a lot more to come from them. My message to City is that they need pushing and they’ve done well.

"They’ve got good personalities, I would like, (to keep them) but we have to wait and see."

What should Sheffield United do?

Considering Doyle is older than McAtee and has spent more time out on loan than the latter, he may be more open to a permanent exit because he will want to settle down somewhere where he will play every week.

He isn't likely to get that amount of game time at the Etihad anytime soon and that could push him closer to the exit door, something that United could look to capitalise on.

If the two teams can negotiate a permanent agreement for Doyle, their relationship will only be strengthened further and that could persuade City to send McAtee back on loan to Heckingbottom's side.

McAtee may have endured a couple of low moments during his time at Bramall Lane - but he has been superb for much of his time at the club and has developed well there - something City will have acknowledged.

It just remains to be seen whether he will want to play for a team who are likely to be down at the bottom end of the top tier next season.