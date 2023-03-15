Sheffield United are chasing a return to the Premier League this season and have the chance to move six points clear in the race for automatic promotion tonight if they can beat Sunderland.

Paul Heckingbottom’s side might have lost four of their last six, encouraging Middlesbrough that second-place to Burnley might be up for grabs, yet the Blades have done magnificently well to get themselves into this position in the first place.

Huge credit has to go to Heckingbottom for dusting Sheffield United down after a heartbreaking end to last season, when they were knocked out of the play-off semi-finals by Nottingham Forest in a penalty shootout after a thrilling 3-3 draw over two legs.

Brice Samba was the hero in the penalty shootout, saving from Ollie Norwood, Conor Hourihane and Morgan Gibbs-White to send Forest to the play-off final - a game they would win against Huddersfield Town to seal promotion to the Premier League.

However, the game was almost Sheffield United’s at the end of extra time, with Samba pulling off a remarkable save with his studs to deny Iliman Ndiaye. A moment that Blades boss, Heckingbottom, isn’t allowing himself to forget as he keeps a football stud on his desk at the club’s Shirecliffe training ground.

“Paul Heckingbottom has a football boot stud on his desk, to remind him of the close margins of last season when Brice Samba, in that play-off semi-final with Nottingham Forest, made a save with his studs to deny Iliman Ndiaye late on in that play-off semi-final,” Gary Weaver detailed live on Sky Sports’ coverage of Middlesbrough’s 1-1 draw with Stoke City last night.

“So, Paul Heckingbottom, the Sheffield United boss, has a stud from a football boot on his desk to remind him of the fine margins.”

The timing of that tale couldn’t have been more fitting, either, with Ki-Jana Hoever’s shot slipping off Zack Steffen’s glove to hand Stoke an equaliser against Boro at the Riverside Stadium. That 1-1 draws means Sheffield United have the chance to ensure they head into March’s international break in second if they avoid defeat to Sunderland tonight.

The Verdict

The motivation at Sheffield United to win promotion isn’t a secret.

Heckingbottom’s side were desperately unlucky in the end not to progress into the play-off final last season and were, ultimately, denied by an inspired performance from Samba.

His save at the death to deny Ndiaye was out of this world and fuelled his confidence for the penalty shootout that followed.

Heckingbottom is right not to forget that and use it as fuel to get Sheffield United over the line ahead of Middlesbrough this season.

