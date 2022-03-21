Paul Heckingbottom throws down gauntlet as youngster emerges at Sheffield United

Sheffield United’s injury crisis is certainly causing Paul Heckingbottom a few problems at the moment, but it is also providing opportunity for youngsters and Kyron Gordon is one of those.

The defender was on loan at Boston earlier on this season in National League North but now finds himself needed by the Blades, who have a handful of established senior stars currently on the treatment table.

In the thick of a play-off battle, Sheffield United will need the likes of Gordon to put in performances that belie their years and, indeed, Heckingbottom has said that he hopes the player can play like a first-team player, rather than a youth footballer filling in.

Speaking to the Sheffield Star, Heckingbottom explained:

“I know Kyron and he’s got a lot of development to do.

“He’s not the finished player but probably his biggest quality is that he knows the game. Tactically he knows the game, and I want him to play like a first-team player.

“It’s difficult, when you’re asking young boys to come and organise and talk. But he does know the game, and the information he would give would be correct or good information. “So as he’s finding his feet and feeling more comfortable, you’re seeing that in his performances.” The Verdict The Blades have got a bit of a raw deal as they fight for a top six spot hampered by injuries but they cannot feel sorry for themselves as that won’t get them results. It’s an opportunity for the youngsters to keep showing what they’ve got and, who knows, if they do a good enough job they might start forging a career for themselves at Bramall Lane. Sheffield United quiz: Where did these 20 past and present players start their careers? 1 of 20 Wes Foderingham Rangers Stockport County Bury Fulham