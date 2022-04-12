Paul Heckingbottom stresses key area of squad in run-in at Sheffield United

Sheffield United were very unfortunate not to get past Bournemouth on Saturday lunchtime, 0-0, with the Blades putting in another very impressive display at Bramall Lane.

Paul Heckingbottom’s men have fallen away from an outside chance of automatic promotion in the last month or so but will remain confident that they can book a spot in the play-offs.

There are plenty of survivors in the squad from the club’s ninth placed finish in the Premier League in 2019/20 and Heckingbottom stressed the importance of them when he spoke to the Sheffield Star.

He said: “These lads, people who have been in the Premier League, they’re showing those standards in and around the dressing room too.

“They drive those standards up because, the more people with their experience you have in there, the more others get dragged along with them too.