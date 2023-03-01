Paul Heckingbottom streamlines Sheffield United challenge ahead of Tottenham meeting

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom wants his players to transfer what they show him in training onto the big stage tonight when they face Tottenham at Bramall Lane in the FA Cup fifth round.

A place in the quarter final is on the line for either Sheffield United or Spurs, who lock horns in South Yorkshire at 19:55 tonight.

The Blades are looking to join Tottenham in the Premier League and currently sit second in the Championship table, with a seven-point lead over third placed Middlesbrough heading into the final two months of the season.

Tonight, then, seems an obvious chance for Heckingbottom to see whether his current side can compete against the calibre of opposition they hope to be facing on a weekly basis next season.

However, in the 45-year-old’s eyes, it’s far simpler.

“Whatever team we put out and how we ask them to play, I think the intrigue for me is who responds and does that with the players on the pitch,” Heckingbottom said, as quoted from the club’s official media.

“That’s what has been good for us this season, the work we have done on the training ground, we’ve seen it on the pitch, which gives you real confidence when you want to make changes, whether that’s in the starting XI or from the bench.

“I see this as another opportunity for that. For players to go and show that they can deliver. The test is going to get no bigger so the players can do themselves a lot of good.”

This time 12 months ago, Spurs slipped up against Middlesbrough in the fifth round of the FA Cup, losing 1-0 to Chris Wilder’s side at the Riverside Stadium.

Sheffield United will be looking to use that as a blueprint for success tonight and aiming to progress into the last eight of the competition.

Man City, Blackburn Rovers, Brighton and Hove Albion and Fulham all booked their place in the quarter final last night.

The Verdict

There’s little point in Sheffield United reading too much into tonight’s result when looking ahead to what next season might bring.

Heckingbottom is right in that tonight offers an opportunity in the ‘here and now’ for his Sheffield United players.

If they can perform against Tottenham, it will fuel confidence around Bramall Lane for what’s to come immediately in the Championship and also what could come next season.

The two fit hand in hand and take care of each other quite nicely.

