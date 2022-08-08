Paul Heckingbottom speaks out on key player in Sheffield United’s 2-0 win over Millwall

Sheffield United began as they mean to go on at Bramall Lane this season with a comfortable 2-0 win over Millwall on Saturday.

Goals from Iliman Ndiaye and Sander Berge helped the Blades recover from their loss at Watford in style, as Paul Heckingbottom’s men put in a very impressive first half performance.

Anel Ahmedhodzic made a very positive start to his Blades career on the right of the back three, after the Bosnian missed out in their season opener.

Heckingbottom was very pleased with the 23-year-old’s attacking contribution from right centre back when he spoke to The Athletic.

He said: “We want that.

“If the threat is only coming from your wing-backs, it is easier (to defend).

“If a team is going to press with a man down like Millwall, as most teams do, then we have to use that spare man.

“If it is a centre back, as it was today, we want to commit him to attack.”

Ahmedhodzic appears to be stepping into Chris Basham’s shoes for the Blades, big ones to fill after the years of service the ball playing centre back has given to the club.

However, even after just one match, the ability is clear to seeand Ahmedhodzic will be confident of establishing himself in the backline this term.

The Verdict

The 23-year-old looked like a very comfortable ball carrier, and the type that has probably not been seen for United since before Jack O’Connell’s long term injury.

Heckingbottom has tried not to overcomplicate the style of play since replacing Slavisa Jokanovic in the dugout at Bramall Lane, but creating overloads in wide areas with marauding centre backs will definitely be something he looks to implement over the course of the season.

The Blades’ promotion push last term was largely based off of their home form, and it will be crucial again, possibly being viewed as the toughest away day in the calendar.