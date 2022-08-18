Paul Heckingbottom singles out Sheffield United individual amid transfer warning to Brighton, Leeds & others

Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom has praised Prince Abdullah and the club’s board for their continued backing when it comes to retaining Sander Berge.

There has been a sea of speculation surrounding the Norwegian midfielder this summer linking him with a move away from Bramall Lane.

Football League World exclusively revealed earlier in the week that Brighton and Hove Albion were one Premier League club keen. Leeds United are never too far away from the conversation regarding Berge, whilst other clubs across Europe have been linked too. Club Brugge, as an example, are said to have had a £12.5m bid knocked back.

As things stand, though, Berge remains a Sheffield United player.

Heckingbottom used his programme notes in the build-up to last night’s clash with Sunderland in the Championship to claim he wants the 24-year-old to stay, a stance that’s been backed at boardroom level.

“There has been a lot of speculation all summer about Sander Berge, he knows how much I rate him, and I want him here. Luckily, Prince Abdullah and the board are feeling exactly the same way.

“As much as we have worked hard to bring players in, regardless of our financial situation, we work to a framework and know money is tight everywhere. From my point of view the board deserve credit for keeping our players here.

“You don’t want to lose your better players and Sander has certainly showed early in the season that he is one of our top performers.”

Think you’re a Sheffield United expert? Take our 28 question quiz to really find out

1 of 28 1) What is the club's nickname? The Blades The Hoops The Millers The Hornets

Berge starred once more last night in the Sheffield United midfield, playing 90 minutes in the 2-1 win over Sunderland that moved Heckingbottom’s side into fourth.

Goals from Anel Ahmedhodzic and Max Lowe secured the win for Sheffield United, with Berge unable to add to his two goals already this season, despite hitting the post.

The Verdict

It’s been clear throughout the summer that the only way you were going to get Berge out of Bramall Lane was by throwing down an outrageous bid, given the club’s desire to keep hold of him.

Heckingbottom’s comments underline the chance that Sheffield United feel they have of winning promotion this season, knowing Berge could be the difference between the top-two or top-six. If they weren’t feeling like that, they’d probably cash-in.

You’ve got to step back and appreciate how all the key parties at Bramall Lane are pulling in the same direction on this one.

Thoughts? Let us know!