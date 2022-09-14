Paul Heckingbottom singles out key Sheffield United attribute after late Swansea City victory

Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom was keen to single out the defensive contributions and perseverance on display from his backline as key to their victory over Swansea City last night.

The Blades ran out 1-0 winners at the Swansea.com Stadium, with forward Reda Khadra netting a 94th minute winner.

Despite that, Heckingbottom was keen to single out the defensive contributions and perseverance from his backline as the thing that pleased him most about the victory.

“For me, it was the perseverance.” the Blades boss revealed when asked what pleased him most about the performance, via The Star.

“The three great tackles from Anel Ahmedhodzic, Rhys Norrington-Davies and finally Bash [Chris Basham] that prevented Swansea from turning the three good openings they had into genuine opportunities.

“Wes [Foderingham] our goalkeeper didn’t have a save to make and that’s why, because of that desire the lads at the back showed.

“If you want me to name the thing that pleased me the most, that was definitely it, as much as the winner.”

Quiz: What country were these 25 ex-Sheffield United players born in?

1 of 25 1) Aaron Ramsdale England Ireland Wales Scotland

With the 1-0 victory, the Blades extended their lead at the top of the Championship, with Norwich City not in action until this evening.

At present, Sheffield United sit four points clear of the Canaries in second, and five clear of Blackburn Rovers in third.

The Verdict

Everything just seems to be going for Sheffield United at the moment.

Picking up victories like last night will do their promotion chances no harm whatsoever and it has to be said, even at this early stage, you’d be surprised if they didn’t end up in the top two.

As for Heckingbottom’s comments, they make sense, and interestingly, he has been keen to single out more defensive players for praise of late after recent praise of Oli Norwood and John Egan.

To me, that just speaks to Heckingbottom keeping everyone feeling they’re playing their part and excellent man management after the more attacking players have been lamented in the media after the club’s start.

Indeed, things are looking very bright for Sheffield United at present.