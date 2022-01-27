Paul Heckingbottom shares update on Ben Davies’ situation at Sheffield United

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom has revealed that Ben Davies has now returned to training.

The defender hasn’t featured for the Blades since their 3-2 victory over Cardiff City last month and has recently been recovering after testing positive for Covid-19.

In Davies’ absence, United managed to beat Fulham before suffering a disappointing defeat at the hands of Derby County.

Heckingbottom’s side were then forced to settle for a point in their showdown with Preston North End before returning to winning ways in their showdown with Luton Town last weekend.

Goals from Rhian Brewster and Jack Robinson allowed the Blades to secure all three points in-front of their supporters at Bramall Lane in this particular clash.

United will now be looking to build upon this triumph by producing a positive performance in their showdown with Peterborough United on Saturday.

Ahead of his side’s trip to the Weston Homes Stadium, Heckingbottom has shared an update on Davies’ current situation.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference (as cited by the club’s official Twitter account), about the defender, the Blades boss said: “Ben trained today, first day back in with the group after Covid.

“Hopefully we can keep progressing him.

“He’s over it now and pushing on again.”

The Verdict

This is an encouraging update for the Blades as Davies is seemingly edging closer to making his return to action following a brief spell on the sidelines.

Whilst it remains to be seen whether the defender will be fit enough to feature against Peterborough, he could make his return to action next month when his side face Birmingham City.

During the 14 league games that he has featured in this season, Davies has managed to produce 1.5 tackles and 2.9 clearances per fixture (as per WhoScored).

Currently averaging a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.70 in the Championship, the defender will be desperate to step up to the mark for his side when he is called upon by Heckingbottom.