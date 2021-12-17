Paul Heckingbottom shares Sheffield United team news update ahead of Fulham clash

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom has revealed that Adlene Guedioura has returned to training after sustaining an ankle injury earlier this year.

Meanwhile, forward Rhian Brewster is also making good progress from his issue.

Brewster sustained a hamstring injury during the club’s 2-0 victory over Bristol City last month and was forced to watch on from the sidelines for the Blades’ recent showdown with Cardiff City.

In the forward’s absence, United managed to seal all three points in this particular fixture as David McGoldrick, Morgan Gibbs-White and Billy Sharp all managed to find the back of the net.

The Blades will be raring to go on Monday after having their meeting with Queens Park Rangers postponed due to a Covid outbreak at the London-based club.

Set to face league leaders Fulham at Craven Cottage, United will unquestionably send out a signal of intent to the rest of the division if they are able to secure all three-points in this fixture.

Ahead of his side’s showdown with the Cottagers, Heckingbottom has shared an update on Guedioura and Brewster.

1 of 30 What year was Billy Sharp born? 1986 1987 1988 1989

Speaking in his pre-match press conference (as cited by Yorkshire Live) about the duo, the Blades boss said: “Adlene is back in training and [we’re] trying to filter him into the group and Rhian is progressing well.”

The Verdict

This is unquestionably good news regarding Brewster as he has recently managed to illustrate some signs of promise in the Championship.

After scoring in the club’s clash with Blackburn Rovers, the forward backed up this particular display by finding the back of the net during the Blades’ showdown with the Robins.

If Brewster is able to build upon these performances when he is fit enough to feature for United, he could become a mainstay in the club’s starting eleven.

As for Guedioura, Heckingbottom may need to ease the 36-year-old into action as he has only managed to make two appearances for the Blades this season.