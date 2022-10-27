Paul Heckingbottom shares positive update on Sheffield United pair ahead of West Brom clash

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom has revealed that Ciaran Clark and Enda Stevens have both returned to full training ahead of this weekend’s meeting with West Bromwich Albion.

Ciaran Clark has not featured for the Blades since sustaining a hamstring injury in their 1-0 defeat to the Baggies in the League Cup in August.

The defender’s road to recovery was disrupted when he picked up a separate issue in training.

As for Stevens, he has been forced to watch on from the sidelines due to an issue with his calf that he suffered in the club’s opening league game of the season.

In the absence of Stevens last week, Heckingbottom opted to deploy Ben Osborn in the left wing-back position against Norwich City.

After conceding twice in the first-half of this fixture, the Blades rescued a point following the break thanks to efforts from Osborn and Oli McBurnie.

United will be looking to get back to winning ways on Saturday at The Hawthorns.

Ahead of this fixture, Heckingbottom has shared an update on Clark and Stevens.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference (as cited by Yorkshire Live) about this duo, the Blades boss said: “Enda and Ciaran [are] back in fully today which is great.

“Nice for them to be involved today.”

The Verdict

This is an encouraging update for the Blades as Stevens and Clark are both edging closer to being available for selection again.

Whereas it remains to be seen whether they will be included in the club’s squad for this weekend’s clash with the Baggies, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if they return to action before the start of the World Cup.

Both players know exactly what it takes to compete at this level and thus could play a key role in helping their side launch a push for promotion over the course of the coming months.

Clark helped Newcastle United seal a place in the top-flight in 2017 while Stevens has made 127 appearances in the Championship during his career.