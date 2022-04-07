Paul Heckingbottom shares positive update on Sheffield United duo ahead of Bournemouth clash

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom has revealed that Oliver McBurnie and Filip Uremovic are expected to be available for selection on Saturday when the club take on AFC Bournemouth in the Championship.

McBurnie returned to the Blades’ side for their 1-0 victory over Queens Park Rangers on Tuesday after missing last weekend’s meeting with Stoke City due to a thigh strain that he picked up in training.

After showing some signs of promise, the striker was substituted in the 73rd minute by Heckingbottom.

The Blades boss also decided to replace Uremovic in the second-half of this game after handing the Croatian his debut at Bramall Lane.

Although there were fears that Uremovic had picked up an injury during this fixture, Heckingbottom revealed after the game that the defender was only suffering from cramp.

Currently sixth in the Championship standings, the Blades will be looking to retain a play-off spot by securing a positive result in their meeting with Bournemouth this weekend.

Ahead of this game, Heckingbottom has shared an update on McBurnie and Uremovic.

Asked in his pre-match press conference (as cited by Yorkshire Live) about whether McBurnie and Uremovic will be okay to feature against the Cherries, the 44-year-old said: “Yeah, Oli has been fine, obviously the game will have taken it out of him.

Quiz: What town or city were these 20 Sheffield United players born in? 1 of 20 George Baldock? Bedford Buckingham Luton Milton Keynes

“We have been light with those boys but they’ll be ready to go again tomorrow [Saturday].”

The Verdict

This is a positive update for the Blades as they will need McBurnie and Uremovic to be firing on all cylinders if they are to have any chance of defeating Bournemouth this weekend.

The Cherries are currently in the driving seat to secure the second automatic promotion spot in the Championship and will be keen to take a step closer to achieving this particular goal by delivering the goods against United.

Although McBurnie has yet to find the back of the net for the Blades this season, he did provide an assist in their recent clash with Barnsley.

As for Uremovic, his performance against QPR was relatively encouraging as he won four aerial duels and made two interceptions in this fixture (as per WhoScored).

If McBurnie and Uremovic are able to help their side secure all three points on Saturday, they could boost their chances of featuring regularly between now and the end of the campaign.