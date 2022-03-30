Paul Heckingbottom shares message he has sent his Sheffield United players ahead of play-off push

Paul Heckingbottom has sent his Sheffield United players a reminder that no Championship club could beat them when they have been at their very best this season, in conversation with Yorkshire Live.

Currently finding themselves in fifth place with eight games to go in this Championship season, the Blades are part of an exciting play-off battle, with plenty of twists and turns yet to occur.

Siting two points above the much-desired to-six positions, the Yorkshire club know that Middlesbrough and Nottingham Forest could displace them, should the pair win their games in hand.

Speaking to Yorkshire Live, Heckingbottom shared the message he has provided his players with ahead of this exciting run-in: “We’ve got a lot of tough games left, home and away. It’s exciting now but it gets more exciting.

“It’s a strange season with the amount of teams still involved in it. It is game by game and each game has something on it. I think it will get more and more tense as things settle down and we know how valuable each of the points are.

“If we could replicate that Middlesbrough performance in every game between now and the end of the season I would be confident in saying we’ll be in the play-offs. If it got like that we would all be able to predict football and it would be easy. We know it’s not.

“One thing I have reminded the players of is that when we have played how we can play, no one can touch us, no one can beat us. We have also won games when we haven’t been at our best, which you have to do, granted.

“The only time we have been beaten is when we have not been at our best and not reached the levels that we would be happy with. That’s a reminder to just focus on ourselves, on our levels and try and bring our best to every game. If we can bring those levels we are talking about I am sure we will be alright.

“Over the last 16 or 17 games we have been on the right side of those more often than not and that’s what we have to focus on. We won’t win every game, but we have to try to and play as good as we possibly can.

“There will be lots of reasons why we don’t reach those levels, whether it is a game too far, the opposition and how they play, key moments in the game, but I am a big believer in the more things you get right the more results you’ll get. I keep banging on about us and our levels because that’s what it’s about.”

The verdict

Sheffield United have been unplayable at times this season, and whilst it has not been a smooth ride for the Blades this season, consistency has come into play a lot more since Heckingbottom arrived.

Whilst there is a lot more positivity at the club now, at this stage of the season, form can go out of the window, with mentality becoming a much larger factor.

The Blades will be hoping to start the next batch of games on the right foot, with Saturday’s visit to Stoke City a majorly important clash.

Possessing lots of players with the experience of helping guide their side to the Premier League, this knowledge and level-headedness could play a huge role as the Blades chase an immediate return to the top tier.