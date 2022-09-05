Paul Heckingbottom shares Max Lowe injury update after Sheffield United’s win over Hull

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom has confirmed that Max Lowe suffered a hamstring injury in yesterday’s meeting with Hull City.

The left-back is now set to be sidelined for the immediate future due to the nature of this issue.

Lowe was substituted in the 29th minute at the MKM Stadium as Chris Basham was brought on as his replacement.

At the time of Lowe’s injury, the Blades were leading 1-0 as Oli McBurnie netted his third goal of the season.

Following the defender’s withdrawal, United doubled their advantage in the second-half as Sander Berge slotted an effort past goalkeeper Matt Ingram.

Hull were unable to find a way back into the game as the Blades sealed an impressive victory on their travels.

Currently top of the Championship standings, Heckingbottom’s side will be looking to win their sixth league game of the season on Saturday when they face Rotherham United.

After his side’s latest triumph, Heckingbottom shared an injury update on Lowe.

As cited by the club’s official Twitter account, Heckingbottom said: “[Lowe has] done his hamstring.

“We’ll have to wait and see.

“It’s going to take as long as it takes, but he’ll be back, he’ll be strong and he’ll be ready to go.”

The Verdict

Lowe’s injury is unquestionably a blow for the Blades as the defender has produced some encouraging performances in their recent fixtures.

Particularly impressive during his side’s 4-0 victory over Reading last week, the defender provided an assist in this game and recorded a WhoScored match rating of 8.10.

Set to be without Lowe for their meeting with Rotherham, the Blades may opt to utilise Rhys Norrington-Davies at wing-back.

Having featured regularly in this particular position during his career, Norrington-Davies will be confident in his ability to deliver the goods against the Millers.

As for Lowe, the Blades should be looking to ease him back into action when he is fit enough to feature again as this will minimise the risk of another injury setback.

