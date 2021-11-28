Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom has revealed that Rhian Brewster and Oliver Norwood will need to be assessed following the club’s clash with Bristol City.

Heckingbottom made the perfect start to his permanent spell in charge of the Blades this afternoon as he guided his side to a 2-0 victory over the Robins.

Brewster opened the scoring for United in the 40th minute as he fired past goalkeeper Dan Bentley.

Following the break, the match was stopped for a considerable period of time after Robins defender Nathan Baker suffered a serious head injury.

Billy Sharp doubled the Blades’ advantage in the closing stages of the clash as he slotted home from David McGoldrick’s cross.

As a result of this triumph, United moved up to 13th in the Championship standings.

Brewster and Norwood were both withdrawn by Heckingbottom in the second-half after picking up knocks at Bramall Lane.

Following the clash, the Blades boss revealed that both players will need to be assessed ahead of next weekend’s meeting with Cardiff City.

Speaking in his post-match press conference (as cited by Yorkshire Live) about Brewster and Norwood’s injuries, Heckingbottom said: “We have to assess them but they could be the only thing that spoilt today.

1 of 20 St Mary's? Yes No

“Brewster felt his hamstring and Oli his calf.”

The Verdict

Having scored in two of his last three Championship appearances, Brewster will be hoping that his hamstring issue is not that serious as he is starting to illustrate his talent at this level for United.

Particularly impressive during today’s fixture, the 21-year-old managed to register a WhoScored match rating of 7.19 as he completed 13 passes and won one aerial duel.

Norwood will also be determined to make a difference for the Blades over the Christmas period.

Having made 312 appearances in the second-tier during his career, the midfielder clearly knows exactly what it takes to thrive at this level and thus he will be confident in his ability to help United push on in the coming months.