Paul Heckingbottom shares George Baldock update as Sheffield United prepare for QPR test

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom has revealed that despite the fact that George Baldock has been unable to participate in training this week, the defender is still in contention to feature for the club in their showdown with Queens Park Rangers tomorrow.

Baldock missed the Blades’ clash with Cardiff City last weekend due to an issue with his hamstring that he sustained during the club’s 1-1 draw with Bristol City earlier this month.

In the absence of the full-back, Heckingbottom turned to Ben Osborn for inspiration at Bramall Lane as United managed to secure a 1-0 victory over the Bluebirds.

Currently two points ahead of Middlesbrough in the Championship standings, the Blades will be determined to extend this advantage when they head to the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium tomorrow.

Set to face a QPR outfit who have suffered seven defeats in their last 10 league games, United ought to fancy their chances of securing a positive result in this particular fixture.

Ahead of this game, Heckingbottom has shared an update on Baldock.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference (as cited by Yorkshire Live) about the defender, Heckingbottom said: “[He’s] not trained with the squad but pleased once we got the scan.

“Expect him to be back with us hopefully for this game [on] Friday.”

Quiz: Are these 12 Sheffield United facts from this season real or fake?

1 of 12 Sheffield United beat Birmingham City on the opening weekend of the 2021/22 campaign Real Fake

The Verdict

This is an encouraging update for the Blades as Baldock has managed to produce some assured performances in the Championship this season and thus could play a role in helping his side seal a place in the play-offs next month.

In the 25 appearances that he has made at this level during the current campaign, Baldock has made 1.1 tackles per game and 1.2 clearances per game and is averaging a WhoScored match rating of 6.64 in the second-tier.

Whereas it would be somewhat of a surprise if Baldock replaces Osborn in the club’s starting eleven tomorrow due to his absence from training, he may be deployed as a substitute against QPR.

With Middlesbrough and Blackburn Rovers both looking to overtake the Blades in the league standings, Heckingbottom’s side will need to maintain their composure in Friday’s game in order to have the best chance of sealing victory on their travels.