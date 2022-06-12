Paul Heckingbottom sets out clear Sheffield United transfer aim for summer window

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom has admitted that he is hoping that the club will be able to get their transfer business started as soon as possible this summer.

The Blades boss is keen to add six or seven new players to his squad as he looks to oversee another push for promotion next season.

United were unable to secure an immediate return to the top-flight earlier this year as they suffered a defeat at the hands of Nottingham Forest in the semi-finals of the play-offs.

Having recently waved goodbye to the likes of Morgan Gibbs-White, Ben Davies and Conor Hourihane following the expiry of their respective loan deals, it will be interesting to see whether the Blades are able to nail their recruitment in the current transfer window.

Heckingbottom will also be unable to call upon the services of David McGoldrick, Luke Freeman and Lys Mousset after opting against offering this trio new deals.

Making reference to the club’s transfer plans, Heckingbottom has insisted that the club should be aiming to make a quick start to their business in terms of incomings.

Speaking to Yorkshire Live, Heckingbottom said: “Recruitment is key, we have a good group and a good few tied down.

“We have six or seven positions [to fill] and that’s why we have to start as soon as possible.”

The Verdict

Heckingbottom certainly makes a valid point as the Blades may not necessarily benefit from leaving their recruitment until the closing stages of the window.

By getting his business done early, the 44-year-old will have more time to prepare his side for the upcoming campaign.

Set to report back for pre-season training next month, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if the Blades secure the services of some fresh faces before their friendly with Lincoln City on July 12th.

When you consider that United are already able to call upon the services of a number of players who are more than capable of setting the Championship alight with their performances, the club could potentially become contenders for a top-two finish if they sign the right individuals this summer.