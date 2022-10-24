Paul Heckingbottom sets key challenge for Sheffield United

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom believes one of his side’s key assignments for this season is to finish above their last opponents Norwich City, speaking to the Sheffield Star.

The Blades were 2-0 down against the Canaries within 16 minutes as Dean Smith’s side looked to inflict a rare home defeat on the South Yorkshire outfit, who have only lost one of their eight games at home this season and suffered just one defeat in the league at Bramall Lane under Heckingbottom last term.

So it came as no real surprise to many that United were able to rescue a draw through Ben Osborn and Oli McBurnie, even though they were without a number of key first-teamers including Wes Foderingham, Enda Stevens, Rhys Norrington-Davies and Sander Berge.

But the visitors did have a late opportunity to seal a victory with a penalty – a golden opportunity that was squandered by the usual-reliable Pukki with the Finland international’s miss handing the Blades a point.

Norwich have endured a mixed start to this season with some underwhelming performances creating discontent at Carrow Road, though they are still one of the favourites to be promoted back to the Premier League.

And Heckingbottom believes his side should be looking to finish above the Norfolk outfit in their own quest to be promoted.

He said: “Our job is to try and finish above Norwich. I said that to Dean.

“They’re good footballers, they’re a team who want the ball. They were in the Premier League last season.”

The Verdict:

Norwich haven’t looked great in some games and that’s a real shame because they managed to recover well following a poor start to the season and have shown real character to get to their current position.

However, their defence hasn’t been great at times and they have also been blunt going forward at different points, so that should set alarm bells ringing for Smith who will be under pressure to get his side promoted.

He shouldn’t be judged too harshly if he doesn’t manage to get back to the top tier at the first time of asking though, especially considering the strength of some other sides in the division.

The Blades are still likely to be in the promotion mix despite injuries affecting their progress, Watford are likely to be in the top six sooner rather than later, Burnley have done well to replace some of their former key players and Queens Park Rangers look like a force under the stewardship of Michael Beale.

The Canaries should achieve a top-six finish with the players they have though, so it will be interesting to see where they end up.